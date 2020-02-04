UK's shared rural mobile network hangs in the balance

The UK's £1 billion scheme to plug rural coverage gaps with shared mobile infrastructure looks precarious.

The Financial Times reports that BT has thrown a last-minute spanner in the works, prompting a strongly-worded email to all four MNOs from James Heath, director of digital infrastructure at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. According to unnamed sources, Heath ordered EE, O2, Vodafone and Three to "step up negotiations" and get a deal over the line by the end of this week.

TelecomTV contacted DCMS for confirmation, and will update this story if they feel like talking.

BT is very proud that its EE unit has broader mobile network coverage than its rivals – probably due in part to its involvement in the very delayed, over-budget, and generally shambolic Emergency Services Network (ESN) project – and sees network reach and quality as an important differentiator.

BT therefore wants the rural network-sharing deal currently being negotiated with its rivals to reflect the larger investment it has made.

According to the FT, BT has proposed that the cost of 320 masts it has yet to build are included in the agreement. BT reportedly also wants to charge rivals 250 percent above the going rate for access to its towers.

"BT remain fully committed to the SRN and are ready to go. We've proposed a far simpler and more pragmatic way for SRN to succeed in the 100-day window, plus a way to reduce any tax-payer money by also including new sites that are being built by us in the future," said a BT spokesperson, in an email to TelecomTV. "It's now down to the industry to finalise the deal and to get it done. We see no reason why the commercial negotiations can't make sufficient progress now to hit the deadline – we're all committed to the SRN."

Not everyone agrees though.

"These latest developments seriously undermine the viability of the project," said Telefonica UK CTO Derek MacManus, in the FT report.