Europe vs Google: what’s all the fuss about?

Yesterday, the European Commission fined Google €4.34 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules (you can view the extremely long EC press release here), reasoning that since 2011, Google has imposed illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators to “cement its dominant position in general internet search”. Having an 80 per cent market share in Europe comes with responsibilities.

The Commission’s case focused on three types of restrictions that it says Google has imposed on Android OEMs and telcos to ensure that traffic on Android devices goes to Google’s own search engine. It says that potential rivals have been denied the chance to compete on mobile (which comprises more than half of global internet traffic) and therefore European consumers can’t benefit from effective competition. This, you will not be surprised to learn, is illegal under EU antitrust rules.

Google has 90 days to change its ways or face penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company. Last year, Alphabet reported annual revenues of $110 billion, so that’s $301 million per day, making the maximum penalty payments $15 million (presumably for every day it is late in settling.)

Google is also liable to face civil actions for damages that can be brought before the courts of the Member States by any person or business affected by its anti-competitive behaviour. As the Commission points out, the new EU Antitrust Damages Directive “makes it easier for victims of anti-competitive practices to obtain damages”.

These are the three restrictions that the EC has highlighted:

Illegal tying of Google's search and Chrome browser apps. It believes that Google achieves billions of dollars in annual revenues with the Google Play Store alone, collecting valuable data from Android devices, and so would still have benefitted from a significant stream of revenue from search advertising without the restrictions. Illegal payments conditional on exclusive pre-installation of Google Search. The EC dismissed Google's claim that payments to some of the largest device manufacturers as well as mobile network operators based on exclusivity were necessary to convince device manufacturers and mobile network operators to produce devices for the Android ecosystem. Illegal obstruction of development and distribution of competing Android operating systems. The EC found that in order to be able to pre-install on their devices Google's proprietary apps (including Google Search), OEMs had to commit not to develop or sell even a single device running on an Android fork; it added that Google's arguments that these restrictions were necessary to prevent a "fragmentation" of the Android ecosystem were “not well founded”.

It is worth noting that the Commission does not question the open source model or the Android operating system as such. Rather, it focuses on Google's proprietary Android apps and services, and the business terms that Google imposes on device manufacturers (and those operators who white label their own devices).

In June 2017, the EC fined Google €2.42 billion for abusing its dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to Google's own comparison shopping service. The Commission is currently actively monitoring Google's compliance with that decision, which Google has, not surprisingly, appealed.