Canadian regulators say Facebook broke privacy laws

As regulators across the globe at last begin to pile the pressure on Facebook with the intent of introducing legislation to bring the arrogant and wayward company to heel, comes the news that an investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC), together with the Information and Privacy Commissioner for the province of British Colombia, has proven that Facebook flouted and broke national federal and provincial local laws by allowing third party organisations to have access to the private information it holds on millions of users of the social network via "superficial and ineffective safeguards and consent mechanisms."

As if that's not bad enough, the Commissioner says Facebook admits that the breaches took place but has refused to adapt or mend the systems and processes that allowed the exposures in the first place. Speaking yesterday in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, Daniel Therrein, the head of the OPC, observed that "there's a significant gap between what they [i.e. those at Facebook] say and what they do." He's not the first to realise that and as sure as hell he won't be the last.

The trouble is, of course, that in common with many regulatory bodies around the world, the OPC has limited powers to force Facebook to do anything - apart from imposing a fine which, no matter how heavy (and Facebook has already set aside five billion dollars to meet fines that are expected to be levied on it in the next few months) is nothing more than an irrelevant gnat bite to the leathery carapace that encloses the gargantuan finances of the corporation.

That's why the OPC, (and many other regulators in many other countries), are now seeking expanded powers, including the right to inspect and police Facebook and its ilk, and to have the authority swiftly to impose swingeing and meaningful deterrent penalties where it is found that regulations have been flouted and privacy laws broken. The OPC is also pushing for new and greatly expanded privacy legislation to be passed because current laws and regulatory practices are totally ineffective. There is no point in sicc'ing a toothless watchdog on to massive organisations that just don't give a damn - and Facebook doesn't.