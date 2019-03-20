After another massive EU fine, Google insists it's listening to regulators

Fines from European regulators have become almost routine for Google.

On Wednesday it was handed a €1.49 billion penalty from the European Commission's antitrust watchdog. This time its AdSense platform was the culprit. It was found to have abused its dominant position by restricting third-party Websites' use of rival search advertising brokers.

This latest fine comes less than two months after a €50 million slap on the wrist by France's data regulator, the CNIL, over GDPR violations. Less than a year earlier, Google received a €4.34 billion EU fine for various antitrust violations pertaining to Android, including, but not limited to, forcing OEMs to pre-install Google Search and Chrome on their devices as a condition for licensing Google's mobile app store. In July 2017, the EU fined Google €2.42 billion for abusing its dominant position in comparison shopping services.

It means that as of today, Google has racked up €8.3 billion in fines in less than three years.

In a blog post this week, Google's SVP of global affairs, Kent Walker, insisted his company has been listening to the EU. It's worth noting that Google has also lodged appeals against the €4.34 billion Android fine and the €2.42 billion Google Shopping fine. But it is definitely listening as well. Definitely.

For instance, Google has adapted Google Shopping to give greater prominence to rival comparison services, and Walker said the company's also testing "a new format that gives direct links to comparison shopping sites, alongside specific product offers from merchants."

When it comes to Android, Google has created separate licences for Google Search, Chrome and Play, he said.

"Now we'll also do more to ensure that Android phone owners know about the wide choice of browsers and search engines available to download to their phones. This will involve asking users of existing and new Android devices in Europe which browser and search apps they would like to use."

Now it looks like some changes to the way AdSense does business are also in order.