Once bitten, twice shy. Consumers increasingly wary of OTTs

Openet, Ireland's largest privately owned software company, has just released the results of research it commissioned on the Facebook data scandal and the impact it has had on consumer trust in, and attitudes, to OTT digital services companies such as Facebook, Amazon and their ilk. The results are fascinating and will make grim reading for social network and digital service companies whilst giving mobile network operators a welcome and perhaps unexpected vote of confidence.

Following the Facebook scandal and the many recorded instances of dodgy dealings on the part of other OTT companies that have thrown a spotlight on institutionalised and rampant abuse and misuse of consumer data, it is hardly surprising that trust in digital service companies and social network sites in general, and Facebook in particular, has taken a battering. However, what the Openet research shows is just how much trust has been eroded and how hard it will be for OTT companies to win it back. Indeed, the chances are that they never will.

The statistically significant survey of 1509 consumers in the UK, the US, Brazil and the Philippines was carried out last month by the CC Group and Sapio Research. It demonstrates that the bad press surrounding the Facebook scandal and other incidences of the misuse of the data of private individual consumers has seriously and perhaps irrevocably damaged the OTT sector.

It also shows that public perception has swung around by 180 degrees and consumers now regard their mobile service providers with a much higher degree of trust than OTT companies. Indeed, survey respondents know and understand that in all normal circumstances their mobile service providers have always protected consumer data and a massive 92 per cent of them indicated that they would be willing for their mobile operator to deliver digital services of the types provided by Facebook, Amazon and Netflix - provided they are transparent about what they are doing and how they are doing it.

What's more, an increasing number of consumers are deleting their OTT accounts and many are expressing an interest in paying for services if it means that their data won’t be abused, signifying an end to the ‘freemium’ era.