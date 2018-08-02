Spirent gets a make-over, will refocus on service assurance and security

Test and measurement company Spirent has had a bit of a make-over and launched a new business initiative to pursue emerging technologies and new industries as it looks to extend into service provider and enterprise networks. It wants to focus on assuring customer performance and revenues, as well as exploring new business opportunities in virtualization and autonomous vehicles.

It wants to develop products and services to accelerate creation of devices, applications and network equipment and ultimately automate all testing and introduce solutions for autonomous service assurance. 5G is obviously a nexus for such a pivot, and we will no doubt see more testing companies make the move out of the lab and try and get into the telco-vertical industry space that 5G promises to open up.

There’s also a vertical move here, as Spirent wants to be valued not just by the engineering teams of its customers, but by those “throughout all levels of our customer organizations” as CEO Eric Hutchinson explained.

There appears to be a realisation in the market that “test and measurement” companies are worthy but – let’s be honest – dull. How the heck do you provide eye-catching marketing support for your sales force? Better to be seen as “analytics, assurance and security” companies, with perceived value at a much higher level within telcos and enterprises.

Key quote:

“Markets are transforming rapidly,” said Eric Hutchinson, CEO of Spirent. “That means delivering insights that influence and support strategies for revenue growth and cost savings throughout organizations.”

Original Press Release:

Spirent Positions To Assure Next-Generation Device And Network Performance