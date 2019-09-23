Infinera aims at disruption with new point-to-multipoint optical solution

Infinera says it’s aiming to disrupt the traditional point-to-point optical transmission model with a new point-to-multipoint technology which, it claims, is optimised for the increasingly prevalent hub-and-spoke traffic pattern on aggregation networks.

The company has today introduced ‘XR optics’ which it says is the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent optical subcarrier aggregation technology which, it claims, will enable operators to design more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective transport networks optimized for the applications driving network growth.

The company says connections in optical transport networks have historically been implemented using point-to-point technology, which requires matching transceivers of identical speed on each end of the fiber link.

“These point-to-point solutions are extremely inefficient at handling hub-and-spoke traffic flows, which dominate traffic patterns in aggregation networks,” it explains. “The result is increased CapEx and OpEx stemming from an extremely large number of transceivers, increased space and power requirements, and “rip and replace” truck rolls as traffic requirements grow. In addition, as networks scale, additional digital aggregation devices are required at intermediate locations to support the conversion to higher speeds. Operational costs and complexity are compounded as operators brace for the significant increase in traffic demand coming from 5G, fiber deep, and new cloud-based business services and applications.”