Verizon looks to open source for Edge architectures

To say that the network edge and edge computing is an area of much discussion is perhaps the understatement of the year, and the technology choices available to telcos can be perplexing. Verizon is one of the more progressive carriers in this area, so how did the US telco approach this new wild frontier and what were its requirements for a successful Edge deployment? There are numerous technology choices available, from VMs to containers, but just how robust and resilient are some of the new software and hardware projects – and are they what many operators like to call “telco grade”?

Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, 2018, Vancouver, Canada