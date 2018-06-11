Ericsson's Chris Price on the need for collaboration between open source communities and projects
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xfUIO9Vg5vA?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Christopher Price, President, Software Technology, Ericsson
The open source community is a huge collection of often inter-related projects and initiatives, so how can telcos and their vendor partners best engage and benefit? In addition to his Ericsson role, Chris Price is also a Board Member of both the Linux Foundation and the OpenStack Foundation, so is ideally placed to offer advice.
OpenStack is moving toward an "open infrastructure" direction, which implies collaboration with other projects and communities. What are the challenges of such inter-community work, and what are the eventual benefits? And how are vendor responding to the ongoing shift in the industry to open-source software development and collaboration? With so many open source options open to telcos, is there one clear path to the future?
Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, 2018, Vancouver, Canada
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.