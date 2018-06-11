Ericsson's Chris Price on the need for collaboration between open source communities and projects

The open source community is a huge collection of often inter-related projects and initiatives, so how can telcos and their vendor partners best engage and benefit? In addition to his Ericsson role, Chris Price is also a Board Member of both the Linux Foundation and the OpenStack Foundation, so is ideally placed to offer advice.

OpenStack is moving toward an "open infrastructure" direction, which implies collaboration with other projects and communities. What are the challenges of such inter-community work, and what are the eventual benefits? And how are vendor responding to the ongoing shift in the industry to open-source software development and collaboration? With so many open source options open to telcos, is there one clear path to the future?

Filmed at: OpenStack Summit, 2018, Vancouver, Canada