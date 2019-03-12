The Linux Foundation on the future role of cloud-native network functions

A year ago, the Linux Foundation (LFN) and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) introduced the concept of CNFs – cloud native network functions. But with the telecoms industry still coming to terms with VNFs for their NFV deployments, why the need for something different? The two open source associations see CNFs as becoming the network architecture of the future, for many of the same reasons that containers and Kubernetes are becoming the standard platform for enterprise computing. To that end, they were using MWC to launch their joint CNF Testbed and to demo the same networking code running as VNFs on OpenStack and as CNFs on Kubernetes to show the performance improvements from avoiding virtualization overheads. Arpit Joshipura also provides an update on orchestration, ONAP and the improving relationship between open source communities and SDOs.

Filmed at MWC19, Barcelona, Spain