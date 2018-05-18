OpenStack broadens its appeal as telcos look to adopt a data centre and webscale mindset

Next week the OpenStack Foundation holds its annual summit in Vancouver, and a key part of its message to community members and ecosystem partners will be life beyond the data centre cloud. Yes, OpenStack was created back in 2010 to help build out private and public clouds, using open source software to control the vast amount of compute, storage and networking resources via data centres. And equally yes, the explosion of cloud computing and data centres has been incredibly successful. A huge community of developers supports an impressive number of enterprise (and indeed telco) users, with numerous commercial distributions available.

But what’s next? At the OpenStack Foundation’s summit in Sydney last year, a new integration strategy was announced to support open infrastructure and networking more generally. This later resulted in the definition of several strategic focus areas, with the Foundation even launching its first non-OpenStack project – Kata Containers.

“A lot of people are still confused with the new Foundation integration strategy unveiled in Sydney, or worried about the consequences for the OpenStack Foundation of the OpenStack open source project,” explained Thierry Carrez, Vice President of Engineering at the OpenStack Foundation. No surprise then that his keynote presentation on Monday will be one of the highlights of the summit, as he seeks to outline the rationale behind this new strategy, cover the challenges ahead and explain the expected outcome.

In addition to sessions on OpenStack, there will be featured sessions on the aforementioned Kata Containers and a strong focus on other open source technologies relevant to infrastructure operators, including Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Tungsten Fabric (the former OpenContrail), ONAP, OPNFV and more. Major telcos including AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile and Orange will be a key part of the discussions, with NFV, AI/ML and edge computing sharing the stage with cloud strategies.