Making the use case for a Virtual Central Office
Heather Kirksey, Vice President, Ecosystem & Community, Linux Foundation
One of the most significant technology demos at ONS Europe this year focused on the Virtual Central Office for mobile services. Heather Kirksey of Linux Foundation Networking discusses the background to the Virtual Central Office project and how it was conceived last year, and reveals what is new with version 2.0 for this year. The project remains ongoing and all telcos and vendors are welcome to contribute to the evolution of the VCO proof of concept.
Filmed at: Open Networking Summit Europe, 2018, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
