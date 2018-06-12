How AT&T is deploying its Network Cloud with open networking technologies

AT&T is one of the most innovative telcos in our industry and has been pioneering several open source and open hardware initiatives. It is developing its Network Cloud with open source technologies, such as OpenStack and its home-grown ONAP, to meet the new business use cases for its future network services. Linked to this is AT&T's Airship project, announced at the OpenStack Summit in conjunction with Intel and SK Telecom, which will provide an under cloud platform to support the telco's rollout of 5G.

Filmed at OpenStack Summit, 2018, Vancouver, Canada