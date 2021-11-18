Europe’s Open RAN telco champions lobby hard for ‘decisive’ EU action on funding, political support

The five major telcos leading the Open RAN charge in Europe – Deutsche Telekom, Orange, TIM (Telecom Italia), Telefónica and Vodafone – have called for “decisive action and collaboration” within the European Union in support of the alternative approach to radio access networks as a matter of urgency, claiming that a passive stance on Open RAN “risks another technology gap that would harm Europe’s future competitiveness in innovative and efficient next generation networks, and ultimately its leadership and sovereignty in its own region.”

In a new report, Building an Open RAN Ecosystem for Europe, the telco quintet, which have been working all year to light the fire under Europe’s Open RAN sector by opening labs, undertaking field trials and publishing technical documents for potential technology developers and suppliers having earlier published a Memorandum of Understanding document, say much more is needed if Europe is to “play a leading role in 5G, and in the future, in 6G.” (See Open RAN MoU operators publish their tech wish list, Euro telco giants unveil Open RAN labs in Germany and France, What’s up with... TIM & Open RAN, AT&T, Ubisense and Rakuten Mobile, and 3G will hold up Vodafone UK’s Open RAN rollout.)

And they are convinced that fostering an ecosystem of next generation mobile infrastructure developers is key to that: “Europe's best opportunity to defend and grow its place in the global 5G and 6G industry lies with building a broad and deep Open RAN ecosystem,” state the operators in the opening lines of the report.

Without action, they say, “Europe risks falling behind North America and Asia in the development and deployment of next generation networks.”

And in the eyes of the operators, this is a real, tangible opportunity that is there for the taking, not one that might develop. As Johan Wibergh, CTO at Vodafone, states in his accompanying comments: “The reality is that Open RAN is coming, whether Europe embraces a leadership position or not. Waiting will only widen the technology leadership gap, at a time when achieving competitiveness and resilience is key to Europe’s future success.”

Europe wouldn’t be starting from scratch, the report notes: “Europe currently has just 13 major Open RAN players, versus 57 for the rest of the world,” the operators note in their press release announcing the report. “However, many European players are at an early stage of development and have not yet secured commercial Open RAN contracts, whilst vendors from other regions are moving ahead.” (Translation: ‘Don’t let those 13 European companies, and the very many smaller ones, down!’ See the end of this article for the identity of those 13...)

The report, which is underpinned by research from Analysys Mason, sets out five key recommendations, which of course include the provision of political support as well as financial incentives, such as tax breaks and funding. The five are:

Ensuring high-level political support for Open RAN. Europe needs to talk with a common voice and identify Open RAN as a strategic priority. The European Commission creating a European Alliance on Next Generation Communication infrastructures and a roadmap for innovation as it has done for Cloud and Semiconductors. Policymakers providing funding and tax incentives to operators, vendors and start-ups to support the development of European solutions along the entire Open RAN value chain, based on public-private partnerships, testbeds and open labs. Promoting European leadership in standardisation. Globally harmonised standards ensure openness and interoperability – this recommendation highlights the potential for “formal cooperation between 3GPP, ETSI and the O-RAN Alliance (as recommended by the EC 5G Supply Market Trends report August 2021) by supporting adoption of O-RAN specifications as voluntary standards by ETSI, in complement to existing 3GPP specifications.” Working with international partners to promote a secure, diverse, and sustainable digital and ICT supply chain.

And to help focus minds, the press release that accompanies the report gives the opportunity a financial perspective: According to Analysys Mason, “Open RAN global supplier’s revenues could be worth €36.1 bn by 2026, with the market value split between Open RAN hardware and software (€13.2 billion) and the broader RAN platform (Chips, Services, Development and Cloud). If in 2026 Europe’s operators and industries will still have no choice but to look elsewhere for Open RAN, as they do today, this could put €15.6 bn of European industry revenues and global influence at risk.”