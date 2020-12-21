The TelecomTV Snapshot: The Great Telco Debate 2020
Dec 21, 2020
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-bVwLE6R_CA?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Event highlights
What were the main bones of contention during the recent Great Telco Debate? Motions were discussed, argued for and against, votes were counted and opinions shared on topics such as open networking, the telco/hyperscaler relationship, investment models, sustainability efforts and more. Check out this short video for some key takeaways from network operators, technology developers and industry commentators.
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.