For better or worse, the network blueprint era is upon us

There’s a lot still to unpack from the recent Fyuz event in Madrid, which brought together updates from two industry organisations, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and the O-RAN Alliance, that are collaborating in the sphere of disaggregated network technology. But one of the main takeaways from the event is that for any meaningful deployments of open interface-enabled multivendor network systems at scale, the systems integration nut will need to be cracked. And for TIP, its current main nutcracker is the blueprint, which provides a ready-made fusion of disparate elements that have already been proven to work together, in theory saving the network operator the bother of a lot (though not all) systems integration work.

The theory makes sense, which is why blueprints are not new and have been part of the TIP development work for a while already. But, like most things, there’s a flip side to the blueprint coin that could stifle a few of the advantages that network systems disaggregation is supposed to deliver to operators.

Today heralds the unveiling of a new TIP blueprint that is a good example of how such an approach can undoubtedly help but also possibly throttle the aspirations of the disaggregated networks brigade.

The new blueprint comes from the TIP 5G Private Networks solution group, which is led by Telefónica. The group used a computer vision application as its starting point, which makes sense because computer vision features in a lot of private network use cases for multiple industry verticals.

The group “combined private 5G with edge compute for service components with strict requirements – i.e. video processing and the user plane function (UPF) – while taking advantage of the efficiencies of a central cloud, where possible” and, consequently, was able to produce a “blueprint for a more cost-effective and scalable private 5G solution” than is possible today with current commercial solutions.

The aim is clearly to enable network operators, in this case large enterprise users, to pull together the elements they will need and miss out various steps in the testing and integration process, thus making the process more efficient from a time, cost and resource perspective.

To TIP’s credit, it has provided details of which elements and companies were involved in creating the baseline architecture on which the blueprint has been developed and a diagram that shows how it all fits together. The names will be familiar: Rakuten Symphony’s Robin.io for cloud-native platforms and orchestration tools; Tech Mahindra for integration capabilities and workflow engines; NTT Data for the integration of an open-source core from the Open Networking Foundation (ONF); Spirent for test and simulation products; and even Nokia shows up on the blueprint diagram (see below). Of the names on show, only Amarisoft is a minnow, an alternative technology developer, and there’s a reason that’s important.