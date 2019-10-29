As the Internet turns 50, a Japanese pioneer prepares to switch it off

As ageing geeks around the world get all misty-eyed about the Internet turning 50, one pioneering Japanese operator has revealed plans to switch it off; well, a version of it, anyway.

NTT DoCoMo said the curtain will come down on its i-mode service on 31 March 2026, as its user base continues to fall, and as more money and effort is poured into 5G.

Launched in February 1999, i-mode gave customers who owned what we would call today feature phones access to the Web, email, and various services like weather and news. Available initially over 2G, then later 3G, it was based on DoCoMo's in-house protocols and programming language. It meant that Websites and services had to be developed specifically for i-mode; ergo customers didn't get access to the worldwide Web, if you like, but a version of it, hosted by DoCoMo.

Despite its proprietary nature, i-mode struck a chord with customers, mainly because there was nothing else on the market that was as intuitive to use. Reason being, back then, Japanese operators dictated a phone's feature set to domestic device manufacturers. The upshot was, DoCoMo customers could access the i-mode service menu simply by pressing the dedicated i-mode button on their handset.

It was a great success, with subscribers peaking at 49 million. Customers were not only prepared to pay to access the network, they were also happy to pay charges on top of that in order to use individual services.

In Japan, i-mode was joined by competing services from KDDI and J-Phone (the operator that eventually became Softbank). In Europe, Australia, and a few countries in Asia, some operators partnered with DoCoMo to launch i-mode on their own networks.

The service established Japan in the vanguard of mobile data use and revenues, a position it enjoyed for the better part of a decade. Indeed, when I started writing about the industry in 2007, operators in Europe and further afield were still trying to figure out how to drive meaningful mobile data uptake as they became increasingly desperate to recoup their massive outlay on 3G spectrum.

As it happened, an answer to that question arrived later that year with the first iPhone.