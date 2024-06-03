NTT launches space unit

In announcing the launch of NTT C89, which stands for NTT Constellation 89 Project – there are currently 88 constellations recognised by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) – the Japanese telco notes there are a number of factors encouraging growth in space-based communications, including the reduced cost for satellite launches, the growing demand for services delivered from space-based platforms and the Japanese government’s space policy initiatives. As a result, NTT plans to “establish focus areas in the space business field to accelerate business and technology development, and create integrated connections between related businesses of NTT Group companies and others to provide solutions that meet their customer needs. This will promote further expansion and development in the field of space business and contribute to the development of the entire space industry,” noted the operator.

To develop its C89 business, NTT plans to manage its own geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites, low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites for observation services and data collection, and high-altitude platform station (HAPS) systems: For LEO satellite-enabled communications services, the operator will rely on partners and, indeed, its mobile division NTT Docomo has already struck a partnership with Amazon’s Project Kuiper – see Amazon lands LEO satellite deal with NTT Docomo.

“NTT Group companies will provide various service solutions in Japan and other countries under the NTT C89 brand,” the telco added. “We plan to launch communications services using HAPS, provide inter-satellite communications (optical data relay services) for earth-observing companies, and expand services using data captured by observation satellites.”

The company has been particularly busy in the HAPS sector recently.

Only days after it announced its involvement in a successful 5G communication verification test from a HAPS flying at an altitude of approximately 4km, NTT Docomo has announced it is part of a consortium of Japanese companies investing $100m in Aalto HAPS, a subsidiary of Airbus that manufactures and operates the stratospheric, solar-powered Zephyr HAPS.

The investment “marks the beginning of a strategic alliance to commercialise connectivity and earth-observation services using HAPS in Japan and across Asia,” noted Docomo in this announcement.

“Flying for months at a time in the stratosphere, Zephyr offers game-changing capabilities that will be transformative for mobile connectivity and earth observation. As a payload agnostic platform, Zephyr can transform into a multifunctional tower in the sky to provide low latency 5G direct-to-device mobile connectivity services,” added Docomo. Aalto is targeting a commercial launch in 2026.

