NEC increases 4G/5G throughput speeds by 24 per cent
- NEC enhances its traffic management solution for 5G
- Better performance during 4G handover to 5G
- Improvements in networks supporting rates of more than 5Gbit/s
- Uses a technique known as dynamic TCP optimisation
What’s the point of paying for ultra-high-speed connectivity when you crash back to Earth when your devices hands over to a slower legacy network? Worry no longer, because NEC has been tinkering with its traffic management solution (TMS) to try and make these concerns go away.
Its enhanced TMS is designed for 5G networks and claims to improve the throughput of high speed networks that support data transfer rates of more than 5Gbit/s, thereby increasing the QoS for end users by giving telcos more control over their traffic. Both core networks and the RAN will need greater throughput when 5G hits the commercial mainstream, whilst also coexisting with legacy networks operating at much lower capacities. Hence the need to assure network stability during a terminal's handover between network technologies.
NEC says that trials of its enhanced TMS in a 5G test environment have increased throughput by around 24 per cent when operating at speeds of 5Gbit/s or more. It has also reportedly reduced download time during the handover from 4G to 5G by 27 per cent and also reduced the time to reach the maximum speed during handover by 64 per cent.
- “Our Traffic Management Solution has been adopted by over 20 CSPs worldwide and we look forward to seeing it drive the further advancement of 5G,” said Kazuhiro Tagawa, General Manager, Network Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.
NEC enhances Traffic Management Solution for 5G
Improving the throughput of high speed networks that support data transfer rates of more than 5Gbps
Tokyo, August 1, 2018 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the launch of an enhanced Traffic Management Solution (TMS) for 5G that improves the throughput of high speed networks that support data transfer rates of more than 5Gbps. TMS increases the quality of experience for end users and enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to efficiently operate networks by providing them with sophisticated control over communications traffic.
The full commercial launch of 5G requires greater throughput from core networks as well as wireless networks in order to realize high-speed, high-capacity communications. After the deployment of 5G, there will be a mixture of networks with different communication speeds, such as 4G and 5G. Therefore, it is necessary to assure network stability at the time of a terminal's handover between different types of networks.
NEC's enhanced TMS features advanced component software that increases the performance and accuracy of analytics. Moreover, Dynamic TCP Optimization, a function that enables control in response to changing network conditions, has extended its scope to the ultrahigh-speed range of 5Gbps or more.
Trials of NEC's enhanced TMS in a 5G test environment have improved 5G communications quality by increasing throughput by approximately 24% in the ultrahigh-speed range of 5Gbps or more; reducing download time during the handover from 4G to 5G by approximately 27%; and reducing the time to reach the maximum speed during the handover from 4G to 5G by approximately 64%.
Moreover, since it can be used as-is after the deployment of 5G, NEC's enhanced TMS improves communication quality in 4G environments as well.
"NEC contributes to a better experience for end users and more efficient network operations for CSPs by continuing to enhance TMS," said Kazuhiro Tagawa, General Manager, Network Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "Our TMS has been adopted by over 20 CSPs worldwide and we look forward to seeing it drive the further advancement of 5G."
