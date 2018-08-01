NEC increases 4G/5G throughput speeds by 24 per cent

What’s the point of paying for ultra-high-speed connectivity when you crash back to Earth when your devices hands over to a slower legacy network? Worry no longer, because NEC has been tinkering with its traffic management solution (TMS) to try and make these concerns go away.

Its enhanced TMS is designed for 5G networks and claims to improve the throughput of high speed networks that support data transfer rates of more than 5Gbit/s, thereby increasing the QoS for end users by giving telcos more control over their traffic. Both core networks and the RAN will need greater throughput when 5G hits the commercial mainstream, whilst also coexisting with legacy networks operating at much lower capacities. Hence the need to assure network stability during a terminal's handover between network technologies.

NEC says that trials of its enhanced TMS in a 5G test environment have increased throughput by around 24 per cent when operating at speeds of 5Gbit/s or more. It has also reportedly reduced download time during the handover from 4G to 5G by 27 per cent and also reduced the time to reach the maximum speed during handover by 64 per cent.

Key Quote:

“Our Traffic Management Solution has been adopted by over 20 CSPs worldwide and we look forward to seeing it drive the further advancement of 5G,” said Kazuhiro Tagawa, General Manager, Network Solutions Division, NEC Corporation.

Original Press Release:

NEC enhances Traffic Management Solution for 5G