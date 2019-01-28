BT Global wins right to sell services to Chinese citizens - in China

You will recall that the UK telco is being pressured by the US security services and the UK government to ban Huawei kit. Executives have made it known that being unable to tap such a long-term partner for any 5G kit at this stage will make it very difficult for them to roll out their 5G networks when the time comes and may well delay 5G’s arrival. (see - Huawei claims it’s the only ‘end-to-end’ 5G vendor).

BT has made adjustments to its policy but as far as we can tell hasn’t outright banned Huawei from supplying any network infrastructure at all. Late last year it said it would ban and even remove Huawei kit from its core network where it could theoretically do the most damage, but keep the company in the supply loop as it rolls out 5G and requires radio antennas and ‘dumber’ elements in the access networks. Bear in mind that it’s a good idea to keep your other suppliers guessing in these circumstances, otherwise they’re likely to put in higher bids, safe in the knowledge that they’re not running against the notoriously low priced Huawei.

Now, at an interesting moment in the trade dispute between China and the US, BT’s global division has been granted the right to sell its services directly to citizens in China and charge for them in local currency.

Over the weekend BT announced that it had signed a deal to that effect, making it the first international CSP to win such position. It says it has acquired two nationwide licenses from the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: The China nationwide Domestic IP-VPN license, and the China nationwide Internet Service Provider (ISP) license.

BT aims to use its new licenses to offer nationwide services in China, especially to its multinational customers there who want secure connectivity between sites.