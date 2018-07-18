Without SLAs, consumers must endure over-hyping of service capabilities

Why do we do it? Why does this industry keep over-playing the capabilities of mobile and broadband services to consumers? Not a month goes by without some legal action or complaint against a service provider whose advertised service levels far exceed the actual levels. And so it is with mobile; far too many marketers within telcos latch on to the theoretical best-case data transmission speeds and – with some deft wording – plant the idea in customers’ minds that these speeds are actually attainable. No. They are not.

The move to rearchitect networks for 5G and enable network slicing as a means to offer new, finely-tuned services to specific vertical market industry customers is well underway, and we’ve been covering developments here for a number of years. These services will be underpinned by detailed service level agreements (SLAs) that will penalise the telco if they under-deliver. As we move to agile, dynamic services with rapid spin-up times, zero touch automation (in whatever form we eventually agree upon) will play a key role in ensuring service quality and continuity. If all goes to plan (and there is still much work to do first), it should be a winner for telcos.

So much for big business. What about the mass consumer market? Are we going to be offered “five nines” SLA terms when 5G rolls out? No way – not even if we would be prepared to pay for it, which obviously we’re not, as we are very price sensitive.

Consumers are already being conned by inappropriate performance claims, the vast number of which are all focused on speed. This practice exists now with LTE, and it’s only going to get worse with 5G. How else do marketers try and sell the benefits of 5G to consumers? There’s going to be a tremendous (and unhealthy and unwelcome) focus on data speeds – and in the early years of 5G, this is going to result in serious disappointment.