Will going mobile in business help UK productivity?

A new research report from Deloitte concludes that mobile devices can play a decisive part in enhancing the productivity of individual workers in the UK and that by fully applying the capabilities of smartphones close to 30 per cent of the workforce (that's upwards of 10.4 million people) could play a pivotal role in boosting Britain's economic performance.

The report, "Mobile Readiness for Work" finds that these days about 51 per cent of the 32.3 million people in work in the UK routinely spend time out of the office and away from a fixed location during their working day. However, and this is a very interesting point given the remorseless marketing hoo-hah that swirls endlessly around the benefits of mobile technologies and the nirvana of 5G, even today only 37 per cent of the workers use a smartphone or tablet for work purposes. One has to wonder why.

The rest continue to rely either on PCs, some other sort of mobile device, or in a remarkable number of instances given how long mobile technology has now been available, use no modern technology at all in their daily work other than a ballpoint and a piece of paper - and the Biro (the first effective ballpoint pen) was patented in England in 1938.

As the Deloitte report says, these percentages translate into a workforce of over 10 million employees who do not spend all their working hours at a fixed location but still do not use a mobile device of smartphone. The head of the telecoms practice at Deloitte, Dan Adams, commented, “Almost one-in-three UK workers do not use a mobile device, despite spending a proportion of their time working away from a desk. There is a clear opportunity to narrow the productivity gap through improving the technology that is issued to employees."

He adds, "With every year tablets and smartphones become more capable: they are more powerful, secure and connect faster. Many consumer processes, from payments to travel to consulting doctors, have been re-designed for a mobile screen and the same revolution can now benefit the UK’s businesses. UK workers can unshackle themselves from their desks, and leave their bulky laptops behind. For any role that requires movement, mobile technology should be essential."You can't argue with that.