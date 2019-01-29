TPG relies on Vodafone merger for mobile move, Huawei a red herring

TPG Telecom has pulled the plug on its plan to roll out Australia's fourth mobile network. Publicly, it is blaming Huawei – or rather the fact that it is barred from using Huawei equipment – for the move, but behind the scenes there are other forces at play, namely the economics of its planned merger with Vodafone and its efforts to gain the required regulatory approvals for that merger.

The operator announced its decision to cease the rollout of its mobile network on Tuesday, citing "factors outside [its] control."

TPG, a fixed broadband player that also runs an MVNO on Vodafone's network, has been working on the build-out of a small cells-based network for almost two years.

"A key reason for the selection of the vendor and the design of TPG's network was that there was a simple upgrade path to 5G, using Huawei equipment. In light of the government's announcement in late August 2018 that it would prohibit the use of Huawei equipment in 5G networks, that upgrade path has now been blocked," a statement from TPG reads.

The operator said it has sought alternative solutions, but has been unable to find a commercially viable route forward.

Reading between the lines, the Huawei 5G ban comes at a convenient time for TPG, which announced plans to merge with Vodafone in August. To date, TPG says it has spent around A$100 million on mobile infrastructure, plus an additional A$30 million already committed, and clearly it does not see the sense in ploughing more money into its own network at this stage.

TPG Executive Chairman David Teoh insisted that the company "must continue to make independent business decisions in the best interests of TPG shareholders pending the outcome of the merger process," but the firm's actions suggest it is putting all of its mobile eggs in the merger basket.

Vodafone – or Vodafone Hutchison Australia, to give it its full title – is the market's third-largest mobile operator with around 6 million customers. It also offers fixed broadband using the NBN, but the tie-up with TPG would add significant fibre assets plus 1.9 million residential fixed-line customers, as well as government and wholesale clients. The deal would create an integrated, full-service telco with the scale and financial strength to compete more effectively with Telstra and Optus, the companies said when they unveiled their plans.

While the deal clearly makes sense for the parties involved, they have still to convince the regulator that it will not harm competition in the market. However, as paradoxical as it might seem, TPG's withdrawal from the mobile infrastructure space could effectively circumvent one of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC's) major concerns over the removal of a mobile player from the market.

In its statement of issues on the merger published late last year, the ACCC made reference to TPG's progress in becoming the market's fourth mobile operator and the fact that it would likely price its offerings aggressively in order to compete effectively.

"We therefore have preliminary concerns that removing TPG as a new independent competitor with its own network, in what is a concentrated market for mobile services, would be likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition," said ACCC chair Rod Sims. "The merged TPG-Vodafone would not have the incentive to operate in the same way, and competition in the market would be reduced as a result. A mobile market with three major players rather than four is likely to lead to higher prices and less innovative plans for mobile customers," he warned.

However, you could argue that history is on the telcos' side...