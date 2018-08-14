Summer scorecard #2: Is Europe dangerously fragmented or joyously diverse?

Yesterday we marked the competitive scorecard in the US on one competitive measure - broadband pricing. Today it’s Europe’s turn. The EU very nearly followed the US model by promoting operator consolidation in the belief that this would boost further mobile investment in infrastructure. In the event Europe has pretty much stuck to its belief (which used to be an American belief) that competition was the best way to stimulate investment. With 5G looming and consolidation so far avoided, how does the European mobile market look? Dangerously fragmented or joyously diverse?

Why is there a difference between European and US mobile environments? Europe - mostly because of its very real cultural differences - has retained a diversity of national mobile operators, latterly in the face of continual calls for consolidation. The EU along with the ‘peripheral’ European countries not part of the EU ( Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and soon the UK) are obviously very different from each other in terms of language, heritage, economics and so on. That means that the way a telco constructs offers and the way it markets them differs from country to country, as does the local laws and customs.

For a mobile operator this reality affects everything from tower site acquisition to rolling out (or not) fibre, to the sorts of phones offered. So even where a single mobile group has networks in a multiple countries, it usually doesn’t ‘consolidate’ them into one uniform organisation to win all the economies of scale supposedly on offer. It’s more likely to be successful by fostering a fair degree of autonomy to best serve those local conditions.

Nevertheless, a loud hue and cry went up across the first half of this current decade bemoaning the ‘fragmentation’ of the mobile market in Europe and recommending that it be allowed to consolidate to improve the economics of LTE and speed its roll-out.

The real reasons for this very definitely ‘in-country’ consolidation however, was not to win economies of scale, but to lower the impact of price competition as the consumer market changed with the onrush of the data-hungry smartphone. Facing one or two competitors was far less dangerous for the remaining players and much prefered to facing two or or three.

Considerable effort was then expended trying to convince the EU authorities that consolidation would give them a superior mobile environment to crow about and at one point, none other than Randall Stephenson CEO of AT&T, arrived in Europe, seemingly to advise the then digital commissioner, Neelie Kroes, on how to proceed. Stephenson memorably spoke of deploying the “AT&T playbook” at one point.

Neelie Kroes made great play of developing her ‘Connected Continent’ proposals which posited consolidation as a cure-all for Europe’s supposed ‘falling behind’ the US (see yesterday’s Scorecard #1) That slogan cleverly implied that multiple telcos meant the continent wasn’t already properly connected. Total nonsense of course.