Ding! O2 has a lightbulb moment: uses LED lights to send fast data indoors

Mobile operator O2 is conducting a network trial using light to transmit data. Working in partnership with PureLiFi of Edinburgh, Scotland, O2 has installed a pureLiFi’s LiFi-XC system, (made up of nine LiFi-enabled LED light bulbs) in its 'Explore Room’ facility at the operator's headquarters in Slough, to the west of London. Data transmission by light alone permits high-speed wireless connectivity and the transportation of large amounts of data, bi-directionally.

I saw a similar demonstration at a public event held in a snowbound Bristol back in March. It was undeniably impressive and has great potential for deployment in 5G networks because, unlike the radio frequency waves used in WiFi, light can't travel through walls and doors. This makes LiFi particularly secure and considerably easier to manage and control access to a network. What's more, if windows are covered with the correct shielding, access to a LiFi channel is limited to devices that are actually inside the room. LiFi supports multi-used access and handover to enable mobile services.

LiFi is a visible light communications (VLC) technology using light from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as the means to deliver networked, mobile, high-speed communication in a similar, but potentially superior manner to Wi-Fi. It works in visible light spectrum, ultraviolet and infrared.

VLC operates by switching the current to LED bulbs on and off at a very high rate. LED bulbs can easily withstand the strain of the high-speed switching and the rate of switching is too fast for the human eye to appreciate. Thus the light appears to be an unobtrusive steady white glow. In effect, with LiFi a light bulb acts as a router and, what's more, LiFi doesn't require direct line-of-sight to transmit a signal because light reflected off walls and furniture can still achieve a data speed of 70Mbit/s. Not only does it reduce infrastructure complexity, it also reduces energy consumption.

The term 'LiFi was first introduced by Professor Harald Haas of the University of Edinburgh at a TEDGlobalttalk in 2012. Professor Haas is co-founder of pureLiFi. The world's first LiFi dongle was unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2016.

The potential for the technology is immense because LiFi has almost no capacity limitations.The visible light spectrum is 10,000 times larger than the entire radio frequency spectrum and scientists have achieved data rates of more than 224 Gbit/s in laboratory conditions. It is expected that the LiFi market will be worth more than US$6 billion this year and is forecast to grow to at least $60 billion within the next three to five years.

Derek McManus, Chief Operations Officer at O2 commented, “Our LiFi trial shows how you can deliver high-speed connectivity to customers in new ways and is another example of how we’re future-proofing our network as we pave the way for 5G in the UK.”

Original press release below