GSMA brings forth its latest cohort of growth-stage companies

With MWC Barcelona just around the corner, the GSMA is stepping up its industry activities to reinforce its new brand message that it is more than just a highly influential group of the world’s leading cellular service providers – the word “mobile” has now been axed from the event’s name in favour of simply “MWC”. This week’s developments focus on the association’s GSM 100 list, which it refers to as “a global innovation discovery initiative designed to identify the world’s most promising growth-stage companies and advance the next generation of connectivity and digital services”. Note, no mention of “mobile” there.

Companies are nominated by the GSMA’s own CSP members, plus partners and investors, and primarily comprise growth-stage, venture-backed companies, some of which are owned by the CSPs themselves. The 18 new additions to the list include two of TelecomTV’s own closely-watched start-ups: Lumina Networks and Cloudify.

The initiative was launched in September last year around MWC Americas, with 29 companies announced. Following the reveal of today’s 18 companies (in time for MWC Barcelona) there will be a final group announced in June around MWC Shanghai (presumably comprising 53 companies). Interestingly, the GSMA refers to this as three “cohorts” per year… hopefully not intended to be an Ancient Roman military analogy from a previous era of global domination…

Now, we would love to share the list of the 47 companies to date, together with their CSP allegiances, but unfortunately at the time of writing the GSMA’s web links don’t work. Oh well. So much for the advancement of connectivity and digital services.

