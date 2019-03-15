End-to-end network demo of the interoperability of TIP open technologies
- Salil Sawhney, Manager, Connectivity Technologies & Ecosystems, Facebook
- The first end-to-end demo of solutions from TIP’s various working groups
- Features OpenRAN, vRAN Fronthaul, Edge Computing, DCSG, Cassini, CrowdCell, and OpenCellular
During the MWC19 event in Barcelona, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) showcased the first end-to-end network demonstration highlighting the interoperability of its technologies, namely OpenRAN, vRAN Fronthaul, Edge Computing and Applications, DCSG, Cassini, CrowdCell, and OpenCellular. The demo featured new solutions from technology providers across access, backhaul, core and management, illustrating how these technologies – many of which were first proven and tested in TIP Community Labs around the world – fit together across a telecoms network. The suite of solutions uses a software-centric, vendor-neutral approach that supports disaggregation and interoperability for more agile, cost-efficient networks.
Filmed at MWC19, Barcelona, Spain
