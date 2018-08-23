Consumers excited about future tech, but can’t see past “legacy” smartphones and computers

It’s true what they say about the risks associated with asking people what improvements or new services they want – they’ll instinctively skew their answers towards what is familiar to them today. Present them with a completely new concept, one with which they have no prior knowledge or experience, and they’ll struggle to accept it and view it as significant – until they actually see it and use it for themselves.

Case in point is a new survey from Intel, which has just done celebrating its past 50 years and is now looking towards the next 50. Intel conducted a survey of 1,000 consumers, conducted with research firm PSB, to determine prevailing perceptions about the future of technology. Yet despite the plethora of emerging and potentially ground-breaking innovations, it’s the evolution of the familiar smartphone and computer that consumers are most excited about.

It’s all very well for us in the tech community to start talking about the “post-smartphone age”, but we must not forget that “what comes next” will likely take consumers by surprise and be highly disruptive to today’s tech landscape. After all, who, just a little more than a decade ago, thought a slab of glass and an app store would prove to be so revolutionary.

When asked the question “how important do you think the following technologies will be in the average person’s daily life”, consumers ranked smartphones highest as “very important” with 62 per cent, followed by computers (58 per cent), then came smart home technology at 53 per cent and 5G at 47 per cent. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the “not familiar enough with this technology” response reached double-digits for 5G, cloud computing, AI, VR/AR and gene therapy.

“It’s hard to fathom going a day without using a computer or a smartphone, both of which will undoubtedly continue to evolve along with other technologies,” said Genevieve Bell, VP and Senior Fellow at Intel. “But newer, emerging technologies like AI and 5G are abstract, and harder to grasp, likely leading to anxiety around what they may bring.”

In a sign that “5G” has already infiltrated popular culture, 61 per cent of consumers said they were somewhat or very excited about the potential of fast 5G communications.

There were some salient points brought up by respondents. The majority of consumers surveyed think that 50 years from now, technology will result in over- dependence and people will spend less time interacting with each other. Also, nearly all consumers (88 per cent) are concerned about the security and privacy of their personal information online.

“The possibilities of technology are boundless, but there’s also a clear responsibility for those creating and developing such innovations,” added Bell.

Original Press Release:

Consumers see a world of contradictions in emerging technologies