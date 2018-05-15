China Mobile: Talking telephone numbers - with lots and lots of zeroes in them

The opening keynote speech of the T M Forum's "Digital Transformation World" here in Nice, France this morning was given by Dr. Li Huidi, Executive VP and Member of the Group Senior Executive of China Mobile, the world's biggest mobile telco by total number of subscribers and the world's largest mobile telecoms corporation by market capitalisation.

In explaining China Mobile's strategy, designed to meet the goals the company has set to be met by 2020, Dr. Li reeled-off an astonishing list of facts, figures and statistics that caused more than a few of the hundreds of delegates assembled in the Apollon auditorium to hear his address to gasp and whistle with surprise at the sheer immensity of the telcos power, reach and ambitions.

Li Huidi's speech took as its subject "Connectivity Accelerating the Digital Economy" and during it he revealed China Mobile's "Big Connection Strategy" that will enable the company to reach the astonishing total of 1.75 BILLION subscriber's across the People's Republic within the next two years. Currently, China Mobile has 887 million subscribers of which 187 million are 4G customers. More than 140 million new subscribers were added to the company's rolls in 2017. It also has 3.31 million stations deployed across the PRC with many more planned to be added to the network by 2020.

Currently, China Mobile covers 99.2 per cent of the Chinese landmass and huge efforts are being made to connect the last few remaining pockets of population in the remotest areas of the country to ensure that by 2020, at the latest, all Chinese citizens and business will have access to and gain benefit from the digital economy. Meanwhile, China Mobile already carries 229 million IoT connections and billions of data points and expects those figures to go stratospheric very soon.

Dr Li added that some 90 million teachers and students in schools, colleges and universities use the China Mobile network on a daily basis to to bolster their education and in excess of 100 million healthcare workers including nurses, doctors, surgeons and clinicians ubiquitously use China Mobile services and applications. What's more, over 200 million farmers the length and breadth of the country rely on China Mobile to help facilitate advancements in agricultural services and the transport industry has a network of more than 36 million vehicles.