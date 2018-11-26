Vodafone and Jaguar Land Rover demonstrate C-V2X in London

Vodafone, Jaguar Land Rover and Huawei have undertaken a live demonstration of a full Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) connected car system during an event in London. The three companies showcased a C-V2X system compliant with the current 3GPP Release 14 cellular standard, and for the first time in Europe the demo showed the capability of C-V2X to simultaneously undertake both direct short-range communications and long-range communications over a live mobile network.

Jaguar F-PACE and Land Rover Discovery vehicles were fitted with C-V2X units containing a single Huawei chipset, able to simultaneously support both PC5 (short-range) and Uu (long-range) mobile communications. The cars connected to each other over Vodafone UK’s network for long range communications and via PC5 for short-range communications. They were also able to connect to Huawei’s PC5-enabled roadside unit (RSU) for speed limit alerts.

A scenarios demonstrated included the transmission and reception of alerts to avoid accidents at T-junctions; when a car is changing lane or is about to overtake from a blind spot; when a vehicle ahead is emergency braking or has broken down; and when the road speed limit changes.

“We started developing C-V2X back in 2015 with the belief that the ubiquity of mobile networks will play an important role in connecting vehicles, road users and infrastructure in order to create a step-change in road safety and connected mobility,” explained Luke Ibbetson, Vodafone Group’s Head of Research and Development. “This live demonstration shows that the technology has reached a mature stage and is ready for deployment. That is very good news for all road users.”

“Increasing the line of sight of a vehicle by enabling it to talk to other vehicles, pedestrians and the surrounding environment means we can drastically help to improve road safety for all road users,” added Colin Lee, V2X Group Manager, Jaguar Land Rover. “The sooner we can bring connected vehicles to our customers, the sooner we can make safer, congestion free roads a reality.”

According to a European Commission report published in June this year, there were 26,000 deaths on roads in 2016, a similar amount to 2015. This is despite a 40 per cent drop in road fatalities in Europe between 2006 and 2016. The EC believes connected car technology has the potential to improve road safety by enabling drivers to gain greater awareness of vehicles, infrastructure and pedestrians in their vicinity.

In 2003, the EC adopted its third European action programme for road safety, which aimed to halve the number of road deaths by 2010. While the initial target was not met by the end of 2010, it was decided to continue with a target of halving the overall number of road deaths in the EU by 2020. More radical efforts will be needed to meet the 2020 target.

Original Press Release:

Cellular connected cars ready to help improve road safety in Europe