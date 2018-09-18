Worldwide ad tech market highly fragmented but still worth chasing

The television industry is still finding its way into the concept of 'Addressable TV advertising'. In other words, applying the same sort of techniques that the likes of Google and Facebook (and others) have pioneered online, to build an understanding of its TV audiences, not just as an aggregated whole, but right down to individual households and their collective likes and wants.

With enough data TV practitioners hope they'll be able to show different ads to different households depending on their collective and, where possible, individual profiles.

Speaking at this week's IBC in Amsterdam, ad tech company Gracenote's Managing Director for Personalisation, Jason Bolles, said that while there was lots of big data being used to enhance TV, the question was, "How do we bring that together to provide services across all platforms, to grab the data and put it together in one big format? We need to be able to calibrate big data with panel data to make sure we have accurate measurements.”

So while the TV broadcasters don't yet have their addressable TV audiences, the overall ad tech market remains an attractive growth opportunity for the companies that can figure out a cunning approach.

IDC on the worldwide ad tech market below