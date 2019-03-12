UK TV viewers mostly stream trad programming - and they’re doing more of it

One interesting trend is that the uptake of streaming is not necessarily to seek out new types of content. Rather, it’s being employed to watch the content people already know they like, but at a time to suit them.

“Over half the households surveyed (51%) say they mainly watch TV programmes from the five traditional UK free to air channels and, despite the range of content options on offer, the popularity of the incumbent channels is even greater than it was in 2017 (up from 46%),” according to the survey report.

According to Martyn Whistler, Global Lead Media and Entertainment Analyst at Ernst & Young (EY): “It’s no surprise the UK is becoming a nation of streamers, but our research shows just how enthusiastically households have embraced it. Over the next 12-18 months we will see the launch of new streaming services to further sate the UK’s appetite for content. In addition, younger age groups look to continue that trend with 63% of 18-24 year olds believing they get better value from their streaming services than from pay-TV.

Whistler says the research shows that the popularity of UK’s TV programming is undiminished, with viewers watching them more now than in previous years. The traditional channels, he says, are still the bedrock for household viewing and demonstrate the creative strength of the UK.