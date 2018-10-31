Reach is king as TV dominates global ad spend

Online video may be growing in popularity amongst consumers around the world, but linear television still captures the bulk of advertising dollars and that trend looks set to continue in the coming years.

Global TV advertising spend will grow to US$210 billion in 2023, while online video spend will reach $51 billion by the same date, according to new research from Strategy Analytics.

The digital video segment is the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 10.8% over the 2018-2023 period, the analyst firm said, but the reach afforded by television means that it remains streets ahead overall. Meanwhile, concerns over the effectiveness of digital advertising and safeguarding of the advertiser's brand are also helping traditional TV to stay on top, while GDPR compliance brings an additional challenge online.

The telco community knows all too well that while online video advertising can generate sizeable revenues, the segment has a long way to go.

In its Q3 results announcement earlier this month, Verizon disclosed that its Oath business saw revenues decline by 6.9% year-on-year to US$1.8 billion and admitted that the unit will not meet its target of $10 billion in revenues by 2020.

TV to represent 80% of global video ad spend in 2023