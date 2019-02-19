SK Telecom in talks with cableco Tbroad as it looks to maintain its media momentum

SK Telecom is in talks to acquire cableco Tbroad, as the South Korean operator looks to stay in touching distance with KT and LG Uplus in the TV market, and offset the pressure on mobile revenue.

The Korea Herald reported this week that SK Telecom wants to merge its SK Broadband unit with Tbroad, one of the country's largest cable TV providers. The operator declined to share specific details, making the usual caveats that negotiations are at an early stage. If the deal goes ahead, it would add 7.2 million customers to SK Telecom's pay-TV base.

This could prove to be a crucially important piece of business for SK Telecom, given that last week Uplus struck an 800 billion won ($710 million) deal to buy Tbroad's bigger rival, CJ Hellovision (stock exchange filing in Korean).

According to government-compiled stats cited in the Korea Herald report, buying Tbroad would help SK Telecom close the gap on KT, which has just shy of 10 million cable TV subscribers, and keep pace with Uplus, which stands to gain 7.8 million subscribers from the Hellovision deal.

A few years ago, SK Telecom tried to acquire Hellovision for itself, but was stopped in its tracks by the antitrust watchdog. The regulator has since softened its stance against such deals, and no doubt SK Telecom going for a smaller player in Tbroad will also go in its favour.