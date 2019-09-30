Orange study highlights our abusive relationship with the Internet

Evidence of our abusive relationship with the Internet has been highlighted by an Orange study that shows a majority of people admit they need time away from it, but also that they can't live without it.

The French incumbent surveyed 11,800 people in nine countries: Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, France, Morocco, Senegal, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US. It found that an average of 61 percent said they cannot live without their smartphone, and 67 percent cannot live without the Internet.

Perfectly reasonable, given the ever-increasing number and variety of day-to-day services that are now available online, ranging from the mundane (checking the weather, booking a ride, watching a video) to the important (banking, paying taxes, arranging a holiday or a business trip).

Interestingly, nearly eight in 10 of the respondents acknowledged a need to unplug and spend some time away from digital, but 20-30 percent of them said they struggle to actually do so.

This, despite digital technology becoming ever more pervasive. For instance, just look at Amazon's hardware announcements from last week: eight new Echo devices, plus a smart lamp, and a voice-controlled oven.

These products will make technology much more accessible for people who, for whatever reason, struggle to use smartphones, tablets, and PCs. For the rest of us, they promise to add convenience to our daily lives.

Digital tech is also – slowly – becoming more immersive. Look at the new virtual reality experiences being offered up Facebook's Oculus unit, including hand tracking and a sort of VR version of Second Life, called Facebook Horizon.

So, what could possibly cause people to want to get away from digital technology, when it does so many useful and exciting things?