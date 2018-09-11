Kiwis lead the world in adopting Smart TVs

Television came late to New Zealand. The original state-owned service, closely based on the model pioneered by the BBC in the UK, began on June 2, 1960 and was available only to a few viewers in the city of Auckland. Programmes began at half past seven in the evening and the service closed down at half past ten. Highlights of that first night included an episode of the English TV series "The Adventures of Robin Hood" and an interview with a visiting British ballerina. The UK was very much the 'Mother Country' back in those days.

How times have changed. The population of New Zealand may be just 4.75 million (as at June this year while the US state of California had 40 million people at the same date) which equates to 0.06 of the world's population, but, even today, the "box" remains a central source of family entertainment and information and a key medium for news, sports coverage and advertising.

TV in New Zealand is a powerful cultural and social institution and it's importance is evidenced in a new report from research house IDC that shows the ever-increasing demand for video streaming services has made New Zealand the global leader in the uptake of Smart TVs.

IDC's 2018 Consumerscape 360 report reveals that individual New Zealanders now own an average of 4.20 electronic devices each, of which 77 per cent are "smart". Indeed, Smart TVs are in close third place in terms of popularity and utility behind smartphones and laptop computers. In fact, New Zealand come second only to technology powerhouse South Korea in terms of the adoption of Smart TVs. The adoption rate in NZ is 44 per cent and the worldwide uptake rate is 39.2 per cent.

Furthermore, the adoption rate for 4K TVs in New Zealand has doubled in the past year and is now running at 20 per cent and rising. Interestingly, upwards of 50 per cent of those New Zealanders who buy 4K TVs say they are do so for the inbuilt smart capabilities that come with the set rather than for the 4K picture quality.

New Zealanders can't get enough of video streaming services, are demanding high-speed broadband connectivity and high-quality content - and are prepared to pay for it. The forecast is that whilst the good old "box" retains a special place and affection in New Zealand hearts, consumers are using SmartTVs and ancillary equipment to break-away from the constricts of linear TV and are opting more and more to time-shift and use catch-up services at their own convenience rather at that of the TV station content programmers.

Its all a far cry from the days of Goodnight Kiwi, a perky animated version of the flightless (and increasingly rare) bird that symbolises the Land of the Long White Cloud. Every night at the end of transmission, (this was long before 24-hour TV) Goodnight Kiwi would close down the station, lock-up the shop, put out the milk bottles and the cat, take the lift to the transmission tower to his nest in an upturned satellite dish at the top where he would wave goodnight to viewers across the country before turning in for a well-earned rest. Goodnight Kiwi slept with the station cat under a blue and white checkered blanket. It was charming, it was innocent, it was then.

Original press release below