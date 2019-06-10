Global OTT video revenue set to double by 2024
- Subscription VOD long since overtook advertising funded content
- But Advertising-backed VOD is still growing, with some new telco AVOD coming on-stream this year
- US is the biggest market, but China is growing fast
Global online TV episode and movie revenues will reach about $159 billion in 2024 - more than double the $68 billion recorded in 2018, according to research firm, Digital TV Research. It says subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) became the largest OTT revenue source back in 2014 when it overtook advertising-based VOD (AVOD).
According to Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, SVOD revenues will climb by $51 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $87 billion. “Despite losing market share to SVOD, there is still plenty of AVOD growth left. AVOD revenues will increase by $34 billion between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to $56 billion. Several high profile AVOD-funded platforms are due to start operations soon.”
More report detail:
For more information on the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, please contact: Simon Murray, simon@digitaltvresearch.com, Tel: +44 20 8248 5051
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.