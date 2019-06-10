Global OTT video revenue set to double by 2024

From the 138 countries covered in the report, the top five will command 68% of the global revenues by 2024. This proportion is down from 71% in 2018; revealing that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 18 countries by 2024; up from 10 countries in 2018.

The US will remain the dominant territory by some distance, with its share of global revenues staying just under 40%. Digital TV Research forecasts that revenues in the US will more than double between 2018 and 2024 – adding nearly $34 billion to reach $61 billion.

China will add $15 billion over the same period to reach to $27 billion. The US and China will control 56% of the global total by 2024.