BT offers converged family services on the road to content aggregation

BT has launched the first step of the ‘converged services’ strategy it has been hinting at for a while and must now execute if it’s to effect some sort of ‘turnaround’ in its fortunes.

BT Plus, heralded by BT as the UK’s first converged fibre and 4G mobile plan, wraps together high speed Internet and mobile access to provide a family-sized pack of services that should look like a good deal for the household - the more family members throw their mobiles into the pot, the less they’ll pay overall.

That’s the simple proposition, with a dose connectivity assurance thrown in to sweeten the deal. For instance, if the broadband fails the deprived mobiles will be able to fall back to cellular data at no extra charge. And if it stays failed, BT will send over a 4G mini WiFi hub for the duration of the outage. It’s not a technically converged mobile/fixed offer, but it starts to feel like one to the customer.

So BT Plus offers households the fastest unlimited BT connection available in their area, up to and including Ultrafast fibre with a 300Mbps max speed underpinned by a 100Mbps speed guarantee. In addition these users get a free upgrade to BT’s fastest 4G at twice the usual data allowance (see table) .