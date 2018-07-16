416m European cellular IoT connections by 2023, but non-cellular LPWA operators remain a threat

A sobering report from ABI Research reminds us all that – like it or not – connectivity is becoming the lowest common denominator in the IoT/M2M market. That’s not such good news for cellular operators, who are already coming to terms that non-cellular low power wide area (LPWA) technologies will give them a serious run for their money.

It’s a case of good news, bad news. First the good news: acellular LPWA connections such as NB-IoT and LTE-M will make up the largest portion of M2M connections in Europe in 2023, according to ABI Research. Now the bad news: operators will face increased competition from non-cellular technologies such as SigFox and LoRa.

Of course, operators have been told for years now that they must look beyond pure connectivity and provide solutions that actually add real value to their customers (and then to their customers’ customers). That means understanding the key vertical markets, and coming up with must-have solutions – in itself no easy task. Top of the list at the moment is telematics, which accounted for 67 per cent of the 86m cellular connected M2M devices in Europe at the end of 2017 (helped significantly by the EU’s eCall initiative). A further 22 per cent were related to Smart Cities and infrastructure industries.

We’ve been picking up a few newly emerging trends recently. One that could be particularly relevant here is the softening of the demarcation line between the network and the application. Whilst this is of great interest to edge computing players, it could also help cellular operators push their value proposition further to the customer. One to watch.

Key Quote:

“European operators are largely realizing that connectivity is the lowest common denominator and are shifting their focus to the long-term value these connections generate,” said Ryan Harbison, Research Analyst at ABI Research.

Original Press Release:

LPWA Technologies a Double-Edged Sword for European Network Operators as Cellular M2M Connections Climb to 416.5 Million in 2023