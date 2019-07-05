3G sunsetting slowly gathers pace

Slowly but surely, more operators are advancing plans to switch off their 3G networks.

The industry has been expressing for years its desire to reuse valuable 3G spectrum for 4G and now 5G networks, and some players have gone ahead and re-farmed certain 3G frequency bands. Recent developments show that when it comes to shutting down 3G networks altogether, operators are beginning to pick up the pace.

Bharti Airtel late last month became one of the first mobile operators in the world to completely shutdown a 3G network, albeit in single telecom service area, or circle as they are also known. Nonetheless, in the circle in question, Kolkata, Airtel has more than 6 million customers, according to the latest figures from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The city of Kolkata itself has a population of more than 4 million. In short: it is not some remote backwater that affords a telco an opportunity to tinker with shutting down its 3G network.

Airtel said mobile broadband services in Kolkata will now be available exclusively on its 4G network. Presumably the operator has reached an inflection point, where the minority who lose service as a result is small enough that it will be more than offset by those who already have 4G or will choose to upgrade as a result of the switch-off.

Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon spelled it out for anyone unsure as to whether his company is that bothered if it loses a few 3G laggards:

The 3G shutdown "is in line with our stated strategy of focusing on serving quality customers with best-in-class service experience," he said. "Going forward, we plan to re-farm all of our 3G spectrum across India and deploy it for 4G in a phased manner. Also, it complements the smartphone ecosystem, which has now gravitated overwhelmingly towards 4G only devices."