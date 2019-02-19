Vodafone’s Barometer says one third of companies now using IoT

Vodafone has published its Internet of Things Barometer report where it tracks IoT adoption and highlights trends and best practice.

It says the number of companies using IoT has risen to over a third (34%) and the scale and importance of IoT projects has grown, mostly because the barriers to companies’ entry have been broken down.

It identifies reasons for what it implies has been a burst of activity as the IoT scene has matured: it points out that IoT capabilities are sometimes included by default on replacement items and systems. It observes that off-the-shelf solutions are a fast way into IoT, and that enablement platforms are simply making implementation easier and driving further adoption.

All this has lead to dramatic increase in adoption by five percentage points, from 29% in 2017 to 34% in 2018. “We believe that this is being driven by the growing availability of IoT enablement platforms and new, cost-effective connectivity options,” it says.

Barriers and concerns are being erased as the area develops and companies who have started with projects are naturally doing more as the first projects yield positive results.

What benefits are IoT adopters seeing as a result of implementing IoT?