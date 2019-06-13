Syniverse to help LoRa networks go global

Syniverse is working on a LoRaWAN neutral roaming hub that it says will accelerate the rollout of cross-border, non-cellular IoT services.

The vendor is working on the project with LoRa Alliance members and aims to launch interconnection services by the end of the year.

Syniverse's hub is based on the LoRaWAN 1.0 standard, which supports passive roaming. There is a newer version, LoRaWAN 1.1, which supports full roaming and geolocation, but since that will require an update on the device side, adoption is not expected to happen overnight.

A number of big European telcos have already struck LoRa roaming agreements, including recently Proximus and Bouygues Telecom's IoT arm Objenous (PDF). Hubbing services like Syniverse's should really get LoRa roaming motoring.

"This service will be a neutral, carrier-grade interconnection platform for the entire LoRaWAN ecosystem with the aim to support massive interconnections, simplify business processes, increase agility and further unlock the full potential of LoRaWAN through roaming," said John Wick SVP and general manager, Service Provider Group, Syniverse.

"It's a big step forward for LoRaWAN and a strong signal to our customers all around the world that shows LoRaWAN is now global and supports strong business development and thought leadership on LPWAN," added Stephane Allaire, CEO of Objenious.