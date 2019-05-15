US has three NB-IoT networks, now they must prove their worth

Verizon has finally launched its nationwide NB-IoT network, paving the way for the US mobile market's next great land-grab.

It joins AT&T, which switched on NB-IoT in late April, and T-Mobile US, which went live with the technology in July last year. That leaves Sprint as the only carrier in the country without a commercial NB-IoT proposition; the telco is reportedly still in the testing phase.

With three networks up and running, the onus is on the operators to prove that NB-IoT can live up to its billing and generate those hotly-anticipated revenues. The stake are high, because as technologies go, it is late off the line in the low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) race.

Alternatives like LoRa can be deployed at very low cost due to its use of unlicensed spectrum, and it also has a flourishing ecosystem. However, it hasn't had the time to earn that heritage of security and reliability that cellular operators have established during the course of several decades.

What's more, the well-documented woes of proprietary, non-cellular LPWAN techs like Sigfox and Ingenu have given the mobile industry an opportunity to catch up. Enterprises could understandably be wary of adopting technology offered by a company that might not survive long term, and may prefer the 'safer' option of going with a telco.

Indeed, to hammer home the point that they're in NB-IoT for the long haul, telcos have been deploying it in guard band spectrum, which won't be refarmed as new technologies come along.