Stars align for satellite IoT, but not everyone will enjoy a moment in the sun

With costs coming down and the technology almost ready for commercial deployment, satellite IoT service providers will soon get a chance to stake their claim for a slice of the market.

They need to move quickly though.

"I don't know how broad a window of opportunity is being opened for such technologies," said Vytanis Buzas, CEO of smallsat specialist NanoAvionics. "A few years from now I think we will see a lot of downstream businesses based on low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, so I think now is the right time to try to jump in, but we have to be quick."

Indeed, according to a forecast from Northern Sky Research (NSR), 3.7 million IoT devices will connect via satellite by 2027, a modest figure when you consider that around 30 billion IoT devices in total are expected to be online by the middle of the next decade. By 2027, NSR expects satellite IoT revenues to top $2.5 billion.

Given the expense of building, launching, commissioning and operating satellites, and the relatively small addressable market – a market that wants to keep connectivity costs as low as possible – satellite IoT promises to be a lean, mean sector.

"Not all of them (satellite IoT providers) will be successful," Buzas told TelecomTV. "Someone will come first and will serve the market, leaving much less room for others to take advantage."

The most obvious satellite IoT use cases include cross-border asset tracking, environmental monitoring in remote areas, and personal safety, he explained. None of these require a huge amount of bandwidth, and customers will want that to be reflected in the price.

NanoAvionics makes nano-satellite buses, which are small, bare-bones satellites ready to be equipped with a customer's own payload. Its biggest model, designed to support IoT and M2M communications, weighs little more than 4.5kg, and can carry payloads weighing up to 7.5kg.