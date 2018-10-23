NTT DoCoMo uses LoRa to set up shop in AT&T and Verizon's back yard

NTT DoCoMo has launched a connected fridge service for US enterprise customers, pitting itself against US telcos in their own back yard.

The Japanese incumbent has partnered with Los Angeles-based myDevices, developer of a drag-and-drop IoT service creation utility, to offer clients the ability to install a sensor that monitors the temperature of commercial and industrial refrigerators and freezers.

If a fridge malfunctions, the service sends out an alert, giving restaurants, food retailers, or cold storage warehouses a better chance of saving their stock before it spoils.

In terms of technology, DoCoMo has gone with LoRaWAN, a low-power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) technology standard that uses unlicensed spectrum to provide wireless connectivity. It means DoCoMo can spin up a greenfield, localised IoT network – plus services – more quickly and cheaply relative to cellular techs like NB-IoT and LTE-M.

Gartner research vice president Matt Hatton explained to TelecomTV that while DoCoMo's LoRa service "won't make much of a dent" in the IoT opportunity for US operators like AT&T and Verizon, which are focusing primarily on NB-IoT and LTE-M, it might nevertheless "squeeze them out of a few specific projects where they might have hoped to see a little bit of revenue."

However, he questioned whether DoCoMo will be able to sufficiently scale its LoRa coverage to the extent that it could challenge US incumbents. Even without the high cost of acquiring spectrum and rolling out base stations that comes with cellular IoT, a foreign operator might still find it prohibitively expensive to deploy a nationwide LoRa network in somewhere like the US, he said.

"[DoCoMo] probably can't generate enough business to justify a full national roll-out. So inherently it's not a direct competitor for the likes of AT&T and Verizon. But on a case-by-case basis for addressing specific client opportunities for campus or even city networks, LoRa certainly has advantages."

Indeed, according to DoCoMo, there is high demand for connected fridges and freezers, but models that come with connectivity pre-installed are expensive and fridges have long replacement cycles. Therefore it makes sense to offer a service that gives customers the opportunity to retrofit their current fridges with a low-cost LoRa sensor.