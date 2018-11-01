DoCoMo, Asian operators talk IoT
- Japanese telco makes a play for international IoT space
- Brings Asian peers together to share knowledge
- Plans regular meetings, including discussions with corporates
Creating inter- and intra-regional IoT service offerings is all about collaboration and NTT DoCoMo has become the latest telecoms operator to further that cause.
The Japanese telco on Thursday announced the launch of its Asia IoT Program (AIP), a scheme designed to develop the IoT ecosystem across Asia. DoCoMo is heading up a group of operators from 16 different countries, which met for the first time last week to share information on the state of play of IoT in their own markets and discuss technical and business development issues.
It is a savvy move on DoCoMo's part, since the programme will not only further IoT development in the region, it will also help the operator position itself as the go-to partner for IoT outside of Japan as well as in its home market.
The group includes representatives from many major economies, including India and Australia, but China is not on the list (below). The AIP will hold biannual meetings to share knowledge and hold joint sessions with corporate customers.
DoCoMo is making a big play to support the international IoT needs of its primarily Japan-based corporate customers. The AIP forms part of the Globiot IoT initiative, launched by DoCoMo earlier this year, that is designed to help provide international connectivity solutions and operational support to corporate customers.
Last week it launched a connected fridge service in the US alongside LA-based myDevices, under the Globiot umbrella, and said it is on the look out for more partnerships stateside.
1 Kick-off Meeting October 25 to 26, 2018, Tokyo
2 Goals of Program
- Biannual regular meetings to discuss potential and common challenges of the IoT market in the Asia region
- Sharing of latest regional market trends and local IoT-related information (e.g. regulation, certification processes) to foster global expansion and explore potential business opportunities
- Sharing of latest technology trends (e.g. IoT, 5G)
- Joint sessions with corporate customers
3 List of Countries and Regions of Mobile Operators Participating in the Program Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
