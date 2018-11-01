DoCoMo, Asian operators talk IoT

Creating inter- and intra-regional IoT service offerings is all about collaboration and NTT DoCoMo has become the latest telecoms operator to further that cause.

The Japanese telco on Thursday announced the launch of its Asia IoT Program (AIP), a scheme designed to develop the IoT ecosystem across Asia. DoCoMo is heading up a group of operators from 16 different countries, which met for the first time last week to share information on the state of play of IoT in their own markets and discuss technical and business development issues.

It is a savvy move on DoCoMo's part, since the programme will not only further IoT development in the region, it will also help the operator position itself as the go-to partner for IoT outside of Japan as well as in its home market.

The group includes representatives from many major economies, including India and Australia, but China is not on the list (below). The AIP will hold biannual meetings to share knowledge and hold joint sessions with corporate customers.

DoCoMo is making a big play to support the international IoT needs of its primarily Japan-based corporate customers. The AIP forms part of the Globiot IoT initiative, launched by DoCoMo earlier this year, that is designed to help provide international connectivity solutions and operational support to corporate customers.

Last week it launched a connected fridge service in the US alongside LA-based myDevices, under the Globiot umbrella, and said it is on the look out for more partnerships stateside.

Original press release:

DOCOMO launches 'DOCOMO Asia IoT Program' to further expand IoT market in the region