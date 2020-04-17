Cross-border IoT race is on as Deutsche Telekom signs NB-IoT roaming deals

Competition in the multinational IoT market is hotting up after Deutsche Telekom announced its first NB-IoT roaming deals in Europe.

The German incumbent has partnered with Swisscom, Telia and Vodafone, which will extend the coverage of its NB-IoT services to a further nine countries, bringing the total to 18. DT said it expects to announce more NB-IoT roaming deals with additional partners in the coming months.

"Our customers need a sustainable roaming environment for their mobile IoT deployments to deliver a consistent service across international borders. This allows them to benefit from economies of scale as they continue to expand their business," said Rami Avidan, head of IoT and Smart Cities at Deutsche Telekom, in a statement. "We are working hard to help accelerate the adoption of NB-IoT roaming in Europe and beyond."

Cross-border cellular IoT has been around for years, but rolling it out on NB-IoT, with its low cost and low power consumption, will make price points more attractive to potential customers and will increase the number and variety of services available.

End-to-end freight tracking is one example to which telcos regularly refer when discussing multinational IoT. For freight tracking, NB-IoT will make it cheaper for companies to keep tabs on more of their goods from dispatch to arrival, to the point where it becomes standard procedure for any company sending items abroad.

"Other examples come from the smart metering or waste management industries, where manufacturers usually produce smart meters or bin sensors in one country but require a single connectivity solution for these IoT devices to work in various markets," said Deutsche Telekom.