Smart speakers are booming in Las Vegas: any room for Telcos?

Despite apparent consumer worries over privacy (as in, “is this gadget recording all of our conversations?”) digital voice assistant systems riding on smart speakers appear to be taking the world by storm. Random consumers venting privacy fears,which are then baked into newspaper stories and TV programmes, do not seem to have dented public enthusiasm: according to Accenture, while a full four in ten consumers have privacy and security concerns the things are still flying off the virtual shelves.

In a recently released report, Reshape to Relevance Accenture maintains smart speakers are now positioned within speaking distance of half of all online consumers. And it’s not a case of ‘bought today, gathering dust tomorrow’. US owners express a 98 per cent satisfaction rate over their purchases and, as a result, the speaker business is booming with the category being one of the most quickly adopted technologies in US history.

In fact Accenture thinks the digital voice assistant is set to start dominating the consumer online experience in the home. It maintains that 93 per cent of all consumers (globally) expect that they will be making all sorts of digital home purchases - smart TV’s, computers, connected fridges and so on - according to those products’ ability to interface easily and efficiently with their smart speaker systems.

In other words it’s now the smart speakers and the systems behind them that look likely to occupy the high ground in the battle for control of the smart home - stand aside Wi-Fi hub and move over smartphone.

This sort of full frontal smart speaker enthusiasm is on display this week at the annual CES consumer-oriented gadget hype-fest in Las Vegas. Here vendors are pulling out all the stops and adding a bit of razzmatazz into the bargain. There’s even some product differentiation going on.

The big battle of course, is between Google and Amazon with their respective Assistant and Alexa devices. Google has pulled off a bit of a blinder in terms of numbers. It claims it’s on track to hit 1 billion devices out in the global marketplace. Amazon on the other hand claims 100 million - one tenth of that number.

Google has, and will continue, to go for broke with the numbers game. The strategy is clear. It’s not making money (or not much) from the speakers themselves, the idea of course is to get as many on the ground as possible, and to use whatever distribution methods come to hand. Interestingly Google appears to be jointly marketing at least one Home Mini offer in the UK - how does one Home Mini for £49, two Home Minis for £59 sound? The direction of travel here is to end up with at least one smart speaker in every room.

The second tier on the digital assistant scene involves planting virtual assistants in all sorts of disparate products (imagine the fun when they all start contradicting each other). That’s not going to happen of course, if only because some vendors are integrating both Google’s and Amazon’s digital assistants into single products - two brains being better than one.

Despite all this excitement though, the fact remains that killer services (from a revenue point of view) have yet to emerge on any of the digital assistant platforms. I personally don’t find this difficult to believe because smart speakers are all ease and simplicity. When it gets to tangling with more complex things than ‘What’s the weather like?’ these profoundly linear communications channels won’t cope - not for me anyway.

Have you ever tried to buy a chocolate bar or a snack through the tiny glass window petrol (gas) stations limit communications to after hours when there’s only one guy on duty? Try asking him to list out all the snacks available and see how far you get.