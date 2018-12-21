Ex-NASA engineer takes glittery, smelly technological retribution on parcel thieves

Sure enough, and in no time flat, thieves arrived and the bait was taken. When the parcel's position was changed an on-board accelerometer detected the movement, checked the GPS signal and activated the phone cameras and the microphones to capture video and sound of the ensuing hilarious carnage and posted it off to the cloud.

When the thieves opened the package (usually in a car, which magnified the effects and made the them even more satisfying) a centrifugal motor kicked-in and spun a vessel filled with a pound weight of the tiniest, stickiest, ground-up glitter yet available to man and sprayed it across the thief/thieves and the inside of the vehicle. The opening of the package simultaneously triggered a foul-smelling fart spray which repeated its noxious duty every 30 seconds until the tube was exhausted.

The results are a delight to see. The video of several thefts and their aftermath are available to watch on a Youtube video. It was loaded on December 17 and has already been viewed more than six and a half million times. I urge you to watch it and add to that impressive number. The video is called "Package Thief vs Glitter Bomb Trap". (see above or on YouTube.)

Mark Rober, evidently a movie fan as well as a very smart engineer, actually left a clue that, had the thieves bothered to read the parcel label and known anything about films, clearly indicated that there would be trouble ahead. The package had ostensibly been sent by a certain "Kevin McCallister". Remember him? He was the boy played by Macaulay Culkin in the Home Alone films. The address on the parcel label was that of his fictional home in a posh suburb of Chicago. Bloody wonderful.

Even more amusingly, every time the stolen parcel was activated the spent remains were thrown out of car windows or otherwise abandoned - and since the GPS was still operating Mark Rober could go and find the package it, take it back home give it a clean and a deodorising, re-bait and re-rest the device and leave it outside his porch for another scumbag to steal. As Mr. Rober said, "If anyone was going to make a revenge bait package and over-engineer the crap out of it, it was going to be me." More power to your elbow, mate.