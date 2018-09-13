Effective competition the key to Europe's 'Gigabit Society'

Speaking in Berlin, Germany, at the annual German Gigabit symposium, Luc Hindryckx, the Director General of ecta (the European Competitive Telecommunications Association) took the opportunity to remind German politicians, the telecoms sector, the regulator and the Merkel administration that only a strong competitive ethos and environment can create the conditions to enable the "Gigabit Society".

His message was echoed by a variety of other organisations representing the German telecoms industry who took turns at the podium to stress the urgent need to deploy more high-performance digital infrastructure based on gigabit-enabled networks. They pointed out that only by following such a well-defined national strategy will Germany and other European nations be able to enhance competitiveness and increase socio-economic opportunities.

Luc Hindryckx told the Symposium, 'To significantly improve the framework conditions for network deployment requires sustained support for alternative operators to allow them to confidently embrace the Gigabit society. This includes full faith in keeping Significant Market Power (SMP) under lock through regulation, where market circumstances so require."

In other words, ecta is lobbying the Merkel administration to keep dominant German operators and services providers on a tight regulatory leash to ensure they cannot abuse their dominant market positions in certain market sectors to the detriment of smaller competitors.

Recently, the German government has been in the vanguard of legislative moves by the European Commission (EC) to devise and introduce the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) that would provide exception to Significant Market Power (SMP) regulations with the aim of facilitating co-investment between incumbent operators and their competitors. It is a novel strategy (and unpopular with incumbents) not least because genuine co-investment is a real challenge to all operators that do not have significant SMP.

As Luc Hindryckx says, "Investment can reinforce market power and that is precisely why competition needs safeguards. In fact, a Gigabit society requires giga competition to match. That is why the regulatory framework must not trade off competition for investment, but enable competitive investment, so that the largest possible benefits can be realised. Digital transformation requires full attention to its competitive motor to move Germany to the forefront of the digital economy."

Under the provisions of the European Electronic Communications Code, the European Commission will cover both fixed and mobile networks and will mesh with the European strategic action plan for the advancement of 5G. The EC estimates that 5G and Very High Capacity (VHC) network infrastructures quickly will generate some €113 billion of extra revenues in the four key sectors of automative, healthcare, transport and utilities.